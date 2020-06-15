Suivez les essais VLN en live streaming

Impressionen der heutigen VLN-Probe- und Einstellfahrt auf der Nürburgring Nordschleife sind auf der Manthey-Racing Facebook-Seite live zu sehen. Moderiert wird die zweistündige Übertragung von Olli Martini und Patrick Simon und greift Themen rund um die anstehenden Saison der Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie auf. Der Stream startet um 15 Uhr.Impressions of today's VLN test and set-up drive on the Nürburgring Nordschleife can be seen live on the Manthey-Racing Facebook page. The two-hour broadcast will be moderated by Olli Martini and Patrick Simon and will pick up topics around the upcoming season of the Nürburgring Endurance Series. The stream starts at 15 o'clock.