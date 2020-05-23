Revivez non stop les 24H du Nürburgring de 2001 à 2019 durant 24 heures

Les 24 Heures du Nürburgring 2020 devaient se dérouler ce week-end mais il faudra attendre jusqu’à fin septembre pour cela. En attendant, il vous est possible de revivre les 24 Heures du Nürburgring non stop durant 24 heures. Au programme, toutes les éditions de 2001 à 2019…
ORDRE DES DIFFUSIONS : 15.30 – Highlights 2001 🇬🇧 16.20 – Highlights 2002 🇬🇧 17.15 – Highlights 2003 🇬🇧 18.05 – Highlights 2004 🇬🇧 18.55 – Highlights 2005 🇬🇧 19.50 – Highlights 2006 🇩🇪 20.40 – Highlights 2007 🇩🇪 21.30 – Highlights 2008 🇬🇧 22.20 – Highlights 2009 🇬🇧 23.15 – Highlights 2010 🇬🇧 00.00 – Highlights 2011 🇬🇧 00.50 – Highlights 2012 🇬🇧 01.40 – Highlights 2013 🇩🇪 02.25 – Highlights 2014 🇩🇪 03.15 – Highlights 2015 🇩🇪 04.00 – Highlights 2016 🇩🇪 04.55 – Highlights 2017 🇬🇧 05.45 – Highlights 2018 🇬🇧 06.35 – Highlights 2019 🇩🇪 07.30 – 🎥 MOVIE TIME! Chameleon by Jan Birkenstock 🇬🇧 08.15 – 🏁 Das Rennfinale 2016 🇩🇪 10.10 – 🏁 Das Rennfinale 2017 🇩🇪 12.00 – 🏁 Das Rennfinale 2018 🇩🇪 13.40 – 🏁 Das Rennfinale 2019 🇩🇪