Annonce : Pilotez en endurance aux USA sur des circuits mythiques!

L’équipe de Ice Driving Canada offre des volants en AM ou en Pro/AM pour une saison complète ou pour un weekend de courses.

Courses à venir, Watkins Glen 5-7 mai 8H+8H, Daytona 14 Heures 4-5 juin, Road Atlanta Petit Le Mans 8H+8H 16-18 juillet et Sebring 24H 29-31 octobre et 18-20 novembre. Pour information : info@icedrivingcanada.com

Race on some of the greatest circuits in America!

Ice Driving Canada is offering rental seats in both AM and Pro/AM endurance races for a complete season or a race weekend.

Racing calendar, Watkins Glen May 5-7 – 8Hours+8Hours, Daytona 14Hours June 4-5, Road Atlanta Petit Le Mans July 16-18 – 8Hours + 8Hours

Sebring 24Hours October 29-31 and November 18-20. For information : info@icedrivingcanada.com