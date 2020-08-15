ActualitésFIA WEC Vidéo : la sortie de l’Alpine à Spa Par lm@endurance-info.com - 15 août 2020 - 18h29 Partager sur Facebook Tweeter sur Twitter Drama, massive crash happened to #36 @SignatechAlpine's @ThomasLaurent85 but fortunately he has walked away from it. He will be taken to the medical centre for check. #6hSpa #WEC #WECRacesForYou pic.twitter.com/lshZkZVwOr— WEC (@FIAWEC) August 15, 2020 📻📻📻@ThomasLaurent85 apologised to team saying "I am really sorry guys, I was alongside him ( Frits Van Eerd), I was really just next alongside him…sigh…" 🥺🥺🥺#6hSpa #WEC #WECRacesForYou pic.twitter.com/RgW1jZHcLM— WEC (@FIAWEC) August 15, 2020