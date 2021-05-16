ActualitésEuropean Le Mans Series Vidéo : quelques belles figures sous la pluie ! Par David BRISTOL - 16 mai 2021 - 14h10 Partager sur Facebook Tweeter sur Twitter @V&P Photography The heavy rain makes it appearance and it's absolute chaos on track with a lot of cars spinning off… we are under safety car. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/fzL88InYTC#ELMS #4HRBR pic.twitter.com/TtBd5vIyYu— European Le Mans Series (@EuropeanLMS) May 16, 2021 Another spin, this time for the @GraffRacing car as the rain is increasing… Watch LIVE: https://t.co/fzL88InYTC#ELMS #4HRBR pic.twitter.com/zRNLJoPZ9U— European Le Mans Series (@EuropeanLMS) May 16, 2021