Un point sur les calendriers 2020…

Par
lm@endurance-info.com
-

Les différents calendriers 2020 ont évolué ces dernières semaines et ceux-ci subiront de nouvelles modifications avant la reprise. Voici un point sur les annonces des derniers jours :

MAI :

1/2 : 12H Spa (Creventic)

23/24 : GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS (Fuji)

JUIN :

13/14 : 24H Portimao (Creventic)

16/17 : Journée Test Total 24 Heures de Spa

20/21 : GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS (Suzuka)

25/28 : IMSA (Watkins Glen)

26/28 : GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Zandvoort)

26/28 : Ultimate Cup Series (Navarra)

27/28 : International GT Open (Hockenheim)

27 : Nürburgring Endurance Series 1

JUILLET :

3/5 : IMSA (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park)

3/5 : GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Misano)

10/11 : 12H Monza (Creventic)

10/12 : DTM (Norisring)

11 : Nürburgring Endurance Series 2

11/12 : SUPER GT (Okayama)

11/12 : GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS (Autopolis)

11/12 : International GT Open (Budapest)

12 : Nürburgring Endurance Series 3

13/14 : European Le Mans Series (Essais Paul Ricard)

17/18 : IMSA (Lime Rock)

18/19 : British GT (Silverstone)

17/19 : FFSA GT (Spa)

18/19 : European Le Mans Series (Paul Ricard)

23/26 : Total 24 Heures de Spa

23/26 : GT Sports Club (Spa)

31/2er août : IMSA (Road America)

31/2 août : ADAC GT Masters (Most)

AOUT :

1er : Nürburgring Endurance Series 4

7/9 : DTM (Zolder)

8/9 : SUPER GT (Fuji)

8/9 : European Le Mans Series (Spa)

14/16 : ADAC GT Masters (Nürburgring)

14/15 : WEC (Spa)

21/23 : ADAC GT Masters (Zandvoort)

21/23 : FFSA GT (Nogaro)

20/23 : International GT Open (Paul Ricard)

21/23 : Intercontinental GT Challenge (Suzuka)

21/23 : IMSA (VIR)

22/23 : DTM (Brands Hatch)

28/29 : European Le Mans Series (Barcelone)

29 : Nürburgring Endurance Series 4

29/30 : British GT (Brands Hatch)

SEPTEMBRE :

4/6 : GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Nürburgring)

4/6 : 24H Barcelone (Creventic)

4/6 : DTM (Assen)

4/6 : IMSA (Laguna Seca)

5/6 : GT Sports Club (Nürburgring)

11/13 : FFSA GT (Magny-Cours)

11/13 : Porsche Carrera Cup France (Magny-Cours)

11/13 : DTM (Nürburgring)

12/13 : International GT Open (Red Bull Ring)

12/13 : GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS (Shanghai)

12/13 : SUPER GT (Sugo)

18/20 : ADAC GT Masters (Hockenheim)

19/20 : British GT (Donington)

18/19 : Porsche Carrera Cup France (Le Mans)

19/20 : 24 Heures du Mans

24/27 : 24 Heures du Nürburgring

25/27 : GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Budapest)

25/27 : IMSA (Mid-Ohio)

26/27 : International GT Open (Monza)

OCTOBRE :

2/4 : ADAC GT Masters (Sachsenring)

2/4 : Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli (Indianapolis)

3/4 : FFSA GT (Paul Ricard)

2/4 : Porsche Carrera Cup France (Paul Ricard)

9/10 : 12H Imola (Creventic)

9/11 : GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Barcelone)

9/11 : Ultimate Cup Series (Magny-Cours)

9/11 : European Le Mans Series (Monza)

14/17 : IMSA (Petit Le Mans)

16/18 : DTM (Lausitzring)

16/18 : FFSA GT (Albi)

16/18 : International GT Open (Spa)

20/21 : WEC (Bahrain)

23/25 : FIA GT Motorsport Games (Paul Ricard/Marseille)

23/25 : ADAC GT Masters (Oschersleben)

24 : Nürburgring Endurance Series 6

24/25 : SUPER GT (Autopolis)

30/1er nov : GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Imola)

29/1er nov : International GT Open (Barcelone)

30/1er nov : Ultimate Cup Series (Paul Ricard)

30/1er nov : European Le Mans Series (Portimao)

31/1er nov : GT Sports Club (Imola)

NOVEMBRE :

6/8 : DTM (Hockenheim)

6/8 : FFSA GT : Lédenon

7 : Nürburgring Endurance Series 7

7/8 : SUPER GT (Motegi)

11/14 : IMSA (12H Sebring)

13/15 : DTM (Monza)

19/22 : GP Macau

20/21 : WEC (Bahrain)

21 : Nürburgring Endurance Series 8

24/25 : Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by AWS (Kyalami)

27/29 : Ultimate Cup Series (Estoril)

27/29 : Asian Le Mans Series (Suzuka)

DECEMBRE :

10/12 : 12H Abu Dhabi

12/13 : Asian Le Mans Series (Shanghai)

MEETINGS A REPROGRAMMER :

  • GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Brands Hatch)
  • GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Silverstone)
  • GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Paul Ricard)
  • Ultimate Cup Series (Barcelone)
  • Ultimate Cup Series (Dijon)
  • Ultimate Cup Series (Le Mans)
  • 24H COTA (Creventic)
  • DTM (Igora Drive)
  • DTM (Anderstorp)
  • British GT (Oulton Park)
  • British GT (Snetterton)
  • British GT (Silverstone)
  • British GT (Donington)
  • GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS (Sepang)
  • GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS (Buriram)
  • SUPER GT (Suzuka)
  • SUPER GT (Buriram)
  • SUPER GT (Sepang)