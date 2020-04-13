Un point sur les calendriers 2020…

Les différents calendriers 2020 ont évolué ces dernières semaines et ceux-ci subiront de nouvelles modifications avant la reprise. Voici un point sur les annonces des derniers jours :
MAI :
1/2 : 12H Spa (Creventic)
23/24 : GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS (Fuji)
JUIN :
13/14 : 24H Portimao (Creventic)
16/17 : Journée Test Total 24 Heures de Spa
20/21 : GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS (Suzuka)
25/28 : IMSA (Watkins Glen)
26/28 : GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Zandvoort)
26/28 : Ultimate Cup Series (Navarra)
27/28 : International GT Open (Hockenheim)
27 : Nürburgring Endurance Series 1
JUILLET :
3/5 : IMSA (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park)
3/5 : GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Misano)
10/11 : 12H Monza (Creventic)
10/12 : DTM (Norisring)
11 : Nürburgring Endurance Series 2
11/12 : SUPER GT (Okayama)
11/12 : GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS (Autopolis)
11/12 : International GT Open (Budapest)
12 : Nürburgring Endurance Series 3
13/14 : European Le Mans Series (Essais Paul Ricard)
17/18 : IMSA (Lime Rock)
18/19 : British GT (Silverstone)
17/19 : FFSA GT (Spa)
18/19 : European Le Mans Series (Paul Ricard)
23/26 : Total 24 Heures de Spa
23/26 : GT Sports Club (Spa)
31/2er août : IMSA (Road America)
31/2 août : ADAC GT Masters (Most)
AOUT :
1er : Nürburgring Endurance Series 4
7/9 : DTM (Zolder)
8/9 : SUPER GT (Fuji)
8/9 : European Le Mans Series (Spa)
14/16 : ADAC GT Masters (Nürburgring)
14/15 : WEC (Spa)
21/23 : ADAC GT Masters (Zandvoort)
21/23 : FFSA GT (Nogaro)
20/23 : International GT Open (Paul Ricard)
21/23 : Intercontinental GT Challenge (Suzuka)
21/23 : IMSA (VIR)
22/23 : DTM (Brands Hatch)
28/29 : European Le Mans Series (Barcelone)
29 : Nürburgring Endurance Series 4
29/30 : British GT (Brands Hatch)
SEPTEMBRE :
4/6 : GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Nürburgring)
4/6 : 24H Barcelone (Creventic)
4/6 : DTM (Assen)
4/6 : IMSA (Laguna Seca)
5/6 : GT Sports Club (Nürburgring)
11/13 : FFSA GT (Magny-Cours)
11/13 : Porsche Carrera Cup France (Magny-Cours)
11/13 : DTM (Nürburgring)
12/13 : International GT Open (Red Bull Ring)
12/13 : GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS (Shanghai)
12/13 : SUPER GT (Sugo)
18/20 : ADAC GT Masters (Hockenheim)
19/20 : British GT (Donington)
18/19 : Porsche Carrera Cup France (Le Mans)
19/20 : 24 Heures du Mans
24/27 : 24 Heures du Nürburgring
25/27 : GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Budapest)
25/27 : IMSA (Mid-Ohio)
26/27 : International GT Open (Monza)
OCTOBRE :
2/4 : ADAC GT Masters (Sachsenring)
2/4 : Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli (Indianapolis)
3/4 : FFSA GT (Paul Ricard)
2/4 : Porsche Carrera Cup France (Paul Ricard)
9/10 : 12H Imola (Creventic)
9/11 : GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Barcelone)
9/11 : Ultimate Cup Series (Magny-Cours)
9/11 : European Le Mans Series (Monza)
14/17 : IMSA (Petit Le Mans)
16/18 : DTM (Lausitzring)
16/18 : FFSA GT (Albi)
16/18 : International GT Open (Spa)
20/21 : WEC (Bahrain)
23/25 : FIA GT Motorsport Games (Paul Ricard/Marseille)
23/25 : ADAC GT Masters (Oschersleben)
24 : Nürburgring Endurance Series 6
24/25 : SUPER GT (Autopolis)
30/1er nov : GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Imola)
29/1er nov : International GT Open (Barcelone)
30/1er nov : Ultimate Cup Series (Paul Ricard)
30/1er nov : European Le Mans Series (Portimao)
31/1er nov : GT Sports Club (Imola)
NOVEMBRE :
6/8 : DTM (Hockenheim)
6/8 : FFSA GT : Lédenon
7 : Nürburgring Endurance Series 7
7/8 : SUPER GT (Motegi)
11/14 : IMSA (12H Sebring)
13/15 : DTM (Monza)
19/22 : GP Macau
20/21 : WEC (Bahrain)
21 : Nürburgring Endurance Series 8
24/25 : Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by AWS (Kyalami)
27/29 : Ultimate Cup Series (Estoril)
27/29 : Asian Le Mans Series (Suzuka)
DECEMBRE :
10/12 : 12H Abu Dhabi
12/13 : Asian Le Mans Series (Shanghai)
MEETINGS A REPROGRAMMER :
- GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Brands Hatch)
- GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Silverstone)
- GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (Paul Ricard)
- Ultimate Cup Series (Barcelone)
- Ultimate Cup Series (Dijon)
- Ultimate Cup Series (Le Mans)
- 24H COTA (Creventic)
- DTM (Igora Drive)
- DTM (Anderstorp)
- British GT (Oulton Park)
- British GT (Snetterton)
- British GT (Silverstone)
- British GT (Donington)
- GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS (Sepang)
- GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS (Buriram)
- SUPER GT (Suzuka)
- SUPER GT (Buriram)
- SUPER GT (Sepang)