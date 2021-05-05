24H Nürburg : sept BMW M6 GT3 pour un 21e succès

BMW Motorsport part à la conquête d’un 21e succès aux 24 Heures du Nürburgring cette année après le succès de l’année passée grâce au ROWE Racing. La 49e édition, qui se déroulera les 5 et 6 juin, sera précédée d’une course qualificative d’un format de 6h ce dimanche.
ROWE Racing, Schubert Motorsport et Walkenhorst Motorsport défendront les intérêts de la marque allemande dans l’Eifel. Les pilotes officiels BMW Motorsport seront mis à contribution au sein des différentes équipes.
ROWE Racing, #1 BMW M6 GT3:
Nick Catsburg (NED)
John Edwards (USA)
Philipp Eng (AUT)
Nick Yelloly (GBR)
ROWE Racing, #98 BMW M6 GT3:
Connor De Phillippi (USA)
Martin Tomczyk (GER)
Sheldon van der Linde (RSA)
Marco Wittmann (GER)
Schubert Motorsport, #20 BMW M6 GT3:
Jesse Krohn (FIN)
Jens Klingmann (GER)
Alexander Sims (GBR)
Stef Dusseldorp (NED)
Walkenhorst Motorsport, #100 BMW M6 GT3:
Henry Walkenhorst (GER)
Friedrich von Bohlen (GER)
Jörg Breuer (GER)
Andreas Ziegler (GER)
Walkenhorst Motorsport, #101 BMW M6 GT3:
Christian Krognes (NOR)
David Pittard (GBR)
Ben Tuck (GBR)
tbd
Walkenhorst Motorsport, #102 BMW M6 GT3:
Mario von Bohlen (GER)
Sami-Matti Trogen (FIN)
Jörg Müller (GER)
Jakub Giermaziak (POL)
BMW Junior Team, #77 BMW M6 GT3:
Dan Harper (GBR)
Max Hesse (GER)
Neil Verhagen (USA)
Augusto Farfus (BRA)